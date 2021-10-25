CONTROVERSY: Pratik Sehajpal’s sister shares a video of Karan Kundrra SLAPPING Roadies contestant; says she could not sleep thinking if her brother was hurt with the CHOKE SLAM!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15's house has became a warzone now.

Moreover, the fight between Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal took a toll over social media as Karan choke slammed Pratik during a task.

Not only the viewers, but even Big Boss host Salman Khan will address this in the upcoming weekend Ka Vaar. Also Pratik's sister re-shared a tweet on which a user added an old video, where Karan is seen slapping a Roadies contestant in an Audition. She wrote in her tweet that she couldn't sleep thinking if her brother Pratik was hurt and was hopeful that the channel will take the needful actions. It seems like she's disturbed and infuriated with Karan's action, which by the way Tejasswi had supported.

Take a look at the video:

I wonder sometimes how someone can alow this guy as a contestant who has also been physical earlier in other reality show?

Yesterday he did same with @realsehajpal and no action has been taken

It's high time @ColorsTV should look into it#PratikSehajpalpic.twitter.com/88hG7CKFGi — Nirbhay (@NirXtough) October 21, 2021

Other celebrities like Gauhar Khan and Deboleena Banerjee took to social media, about Karan's violence.

