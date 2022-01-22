CONTROVERSY: Rakhi Sawant DUMBSTRUCK as Mika Singh graces the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will be a special one as Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will also be seen hosting a special segment and they are also going to spill some beans.

Mithun Chakraborty and Mika Singh will be seen gracing the show too. For the unversed, Rakhi and Mika had a little history. To refresh your memory, back in 2006, the two made headlines when Rakhi complained that Mika had forcibly kissed her at his birthday bash. While the case died down, the controversy is still remembered.

However, last year, the two came face-to-face in front of a coffee shop. They had got papped together. The two had bumped into each other at a coffee shop only to let bygones be bygones. Like matured people, the two exchanged pleasantries and also praised each other.

The promo gave an interesting glimpse of Rakhi Sawant’s shocking expression seeing singer Mika Singh. As Rakhi looks dumbstruck, Salman Khan tells her, “Rakhi, your favourite is here.” Mika asks her, “Hi, Rakhi kaise ho.”

CREDIT: TOI