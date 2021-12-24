CONTROVERSY: Rakhi Sawant gets BLAMED for creating a RIFT between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash in Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell head over heels in love in Bigg Boss 15 however, ever since the wild cards have entered the show, their love life has been falling apart.

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant became the first housemate to win a ticket to the finale and now other contestants are competing for the same. In the latest episode, a few housemates like Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra blamed the drama queen for her unfair ‘sanchalan’. Even some netizens think the same and slammed her game.

The dancer/actress entered the house as a wild card contestant along with her husband Ritesh. He was evicted from the show in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Meanwhile, the latest Ticket To Finale task created a rift between some contestants due to Rakhi Sawant, and among them was Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. The actor blamed the Naagin star for making alliances with people who are playing unfair, he even said whatever she’s doing is just for the camera.

The argument between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash made their fans angry with Rakhi Sawant as they claimed its due to her unfair ‘sanchalan’ their beloved TejRan are on verge of breaking up.

