CONTROVERSY: Rakhi Sawant probably does not understand what real love is anymore, she has been living a lie – claims BFF Sofia Hayat

MUMBAI: Sofia Hayat had married Romanian interior designer Vlad Stanescu on April 24, 2017. However, within a year of marriage, Sofia revealed how he conned her in several long notes on social media.

(Also Read: Explosive! Post a troll accuses Sofia Hayat of having a fling with Abhinav Shukla, the actress reveals shocking details about the former )

In June 2016, Sofia embraced spirituality and became a nun. She adopted the name Gaia Sofia Mother. Rakhi Sawant recently announced separation from husband of three years Ritesh. And this announcement has made her BFF Sofia Hayat stand in support of Rakhi.

Sofia shares, “It reminds me of the fraud that my husband did with me. Even my husband turned out to be a conman. He married me, stole all my expensive things, money and left. I feel my friend Rakhi is a sweet person and he (Ritesh) has taken advantage of her."

“I suggest Rakhi forgets about him. Men who lie always lie. Her husband needs help. Rakhi also needs healing. She has been living a lie. No wonder people thought the marriage was a lie, because it is. He lied. Rakhi probably does not understand what real love is anymore, and she will need healing. I am sending her healing in this phase of her life so that she may know right from wrong and truth from a lie. Truth always wins in the end and a lie always gets caught. It is a great awakening when you see the truth, for all that can see truth can see God. I have seen Rakhi’s posts on Instagram about God and Jesus. Let the light of love and truth shine upon her. I send her my blessings and my angels to help her through this time.

I think Rakhi needs to love herself. She gives so much to others. Even in her performances in Bigg Boss, she only gives. As a performer she gives so much energy to her audiences and as a friend and lover,” Sofia shared.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below!

(Also Read: Explosive! Post a troll accuses Sofia Hayat of having a fling with Abhinav Shukla, the actress reveals shocking details about the former )

CREDIT: TOI