CONTROVERSY: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh will NOT attend the Bigg Boss 15 finale and the REASON is…

MUMBAI: There’s been a lot of discussion about Ritesh’s first wife, marriage and his wedding with Rakhi Sawant.

Recently, during a video call between Rakhi and her mom Jaya, the latter informed her not to be worried about her husband. She told Rakhi that Ritesh is waiting for her outside. Ritesh, who entered the house and came out in public as Rakhi’s husband, went live on social media to show his support for her. He addressed several questions from fans and applauded Rakhi’s game in the house.

However, when asked if he would enter the house and attend the finale, Ritesh replied, “I won’t be attending the finale, as I won’t be in Mumbai that time. On the day of the finale, I have an important meeting. So I have to travel. I incurred a lot of loss when I was inside the house. There is a 90% chance that I won’t be able to attend the finale.”

