CONTROVERSY: Ritesh doesn’t want to live with me anymore; marriage and love is not a joke: Rakhi Sawant

MUMBAI: Incidentally, people have always felt that Rakhi Sawant has been faking a marriage. Even after Ritesh entered the BB house with her, there were rumours that it wasn't real.

She put out a sad post yesterday on her social media saying her husband Ritesh Singh had left her. She admitted that her marriage with him which took place on July 28, 2019 is illegal. "My marriage with him is not legal because he didn’t divorce his first wife."

Rakhi further said, "After Bigg Boss a few weeks ago, we started living together in my house in Mumbai, but yesterday he packed his bags and left. He said that he is in legal trouble because he didn’t divorce her first wife and now he doesn’t want to live with me anymore. He said that he lost a of money also in his business as he had to go through a lot of scrutiny after he entered the Bigg Boss house with me.”

Rakhi said she wasn't aware of his marital status earlier. "After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, when I got to know that he has a wife and a kid, my heart broke. I cannot be unfair to a woman and a child. I am coming to terms with the fact that he has left me and everything has ended."

Talking about her family's reaction to this, Rakhi said, “Yesterday as soon as my mother and brother heard about this, they immediately came to my place. They are very sad and told me that I should have found out more about Ritesh before getting involved with him. I loved and trusted Ritesh blindly and this is what he has done to me,” she said.

Meanwhile, she is still hopeful. "I love him very much and I will forgive him for everything. If he gets divorced and wants to come back to me, then he should know that I am waiting for him. But if he is happy with his wife and kids then God bless them. But for me, marriage and love is not a joke,” she concluded.

CREDIT: TOI