CONTROVERSY: Rrahul Sidhir opens up about speculations of his relationship with Nia Sharma

MUMBAI: Colors TV show 'Ishq mein marjavaan' actors Rrahul Sudhir and Nia Sharma are often seen together and have done many projects together in the past.

(Also Read: It was only after I signed Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 that I started focusing on gymming: Rrahul Sudhir)

There have been speculations that the actors are dating. Recently, in an interview with a media portal, the actor opened up about his equation with Nia. Rrahul said that since they are friends they always catch up. He feels that since they are spotted together, they are often linked, and wonders why people don't see others with them and why only he gets connected.

The actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "People don't realise , I have had a history with somebody, who I worked with the most in the industry in my little span of work here in Mumbai. So, they think that 'Oh, the association and now they are a couple and now they are dating, oh, they are always together.' we are friends, we always catch up, that's what we do. When we are playing, we are together, when we are watching films, we are together. So, clearly, I mean, I get it, but they don't realise that it's not just me there. There are other people also but somehow only I get connected, which is okay. I have developed a strange sense of wholeness to that rumour."

About his and Nia's reaction to the rumour of their link-up, he said that they have a good laugh about. He also said that these things do not affect him.

He concluded by saying that they often laugh about it that Nia and him are dating a lot and apparently, it's going great. So, they have a good laugh about that and it doesn't affect him even once. (Also Read: INTERESTING! Do you know what Rrahul Sudhir buys every month after he gets his paycheck?)