CONTROVERSY: Shamita Shetty gives a STRONG REACTIONS against Vishal Kotian for his ‘Bohot Bada Haath Mara Hai’ comment in Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Ever since Bigg Boss 15 has begun, its contestants have been in the news for making various controversial comments and one of them is Vishal Kotian.

He has said several things about many of his co-contestants and even the guests on the show like Devoleena Bhattacharjee and one of them is the most talked about ‘Bohot Bada Haath Mara Hai’ on Raqesh Bapat for his relationship with actress Shamita Shetty.

Shamita Shetty also entered the house again and grabbed eyeballs after she confronted some contestants about their comments against her. Among them was, Vishal Kotian, with whom the actress shares a brotherly bond. In the upcoming episode, the actress will finally address his ‘bohot bada haath maara hai,’ comment about Raqesh Bapat.

In the upcoming episode, we’ll see media deciding the bottom six contestants and entry of wild card contestants, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale.

For the unversed, Vishal Kotian in a conversation with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz, made fun of Raqesh Bapat, he said, “Bohot bada haath maara hai apne bhai ne. Seedha woh Shilpa Shetty jo hai na, uski behen ko pata liya hai. Ab kya hai ki uske dum pe yeh show se woh show, woh show se yeh show karta rehta hai, uska chalta rahega (He scored big. He managed to impress Shilpa Shetty’s sister. Because of her, he is now going from show to show).”

During the press conference, a journalist slammed Vishal Kotian for making comment on Raqesh Bapat, who left the Bigg Boss 15 due to health issues. The reporter asked, “Jab kisiko behen maante ho toh aap unke family ke baare mein kaise baat kar sakte ho? ‘Raqesh ne bohot bada haath maara hai’ (When you consider someone your sister, how can you talk about her family? ‘Raqesh has scored big’).”

Responding to the question, Vishal said, “Masti chal rahi thi (It was said in jest).” However, Shamita Shetty wasn’t happy with his clarification and said, “It’s not funny.”

