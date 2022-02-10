CONTROVERSY: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Munmun Dutta CLARIFIES that she was NOT ARRESTED!

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita aka Munmun Dutta has clarified the recent rumours of her arrest in the casteist case. Munmun was charged with making indecent and derogatory remarks against the Scheduled Caste community in a YouTube video of January 9 last year.

In the video, Munmun had used the word 'bhangi' loosely, leading to social outrage on social media.

The actress immediately deleted the video and even issued an apology on her social media which read that she was 'misinformed about the meaning of the word'. In the end, she wrote, "I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word."

However, an FIR was still filed by Rajat Kalsan, convenor of the National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights.

Munmun clarified that she was given bail on Friday which was before she was called for interrogation on Monday (Feb 7). The actress added that the police were rather polite to her and noted down all the important details in the two and a half hour long interrogation.

She shared that she was 'deeply upset' about the rumours of her arrest.

CREDIT: TOI