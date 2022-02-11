CONTROVERSY: Tejasswi Prakash issues a CLARIFICATION on rumours about Karan Kundrra not permitting her to perform INTIMATE SCENES!

MUMBAI: While on the personal front Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been painting the town red with their romantic gestures for each other, on the professional front Tejasswi is moving onto her next big silver screen release with television's biggest supernatural drama Naagin season 6.

Contradictory to recent reports stating that Karan is not allowing Tejasswi to indulge in any kissing scenes on screen, the young actress states differently, "Over the years I have never really had to do such scenes on screen for any of my shows, and even if I have to do something of that sort it will only be when the script requires me to go in that direction. Coming to Karan, he has been in this industry long enough to know that when work calls for a requirement it is important. Karan is very professional and supportive and would never interfere in work decisions related to me".

"Infact, he was just teasing me by saying no kissing scenes because I was the one who was teasing him in the past for doing such scenes on screen. So honestly both our statements were just lighthearted. Neither of us would come in between our work requirements because we both Karan and I are thorough professionals at the end of the day", says Tejasswi.

Karan even took to Twitter to quash all these negative reports about him saying, “Read some sh*t written about me today.. not surprised anymore.. kinda reminds me of something lol.. déjà vu!! narratives much.. I’m done defending myself and expecting someone will.. didn’t happen then.. then why today…”

