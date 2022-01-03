CONTROVERSY: Tejasswi Prakash KICKS Karan Kundrra! Tells him, “When you doubt others, look at the sh** that you do”

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 on Colors is getting challenging for the contestants every passing episode.

The show introduced its first batch of wild cards entrants which wrecked havoc in the house. The ones who are in the show from the very inception all the way from Bigg Boss OTT and the intial competitors already look tired and seem to have become thick skinned too as the controversies and fights are on an all time high due to difference of opinion.

Shamita Shetty’s disturbed state after her disagreement and argument with host Salman Khan changed the atmosphere of the Bigg Boss 15 house in many ways. The actress got extremely emotional post her interaction with the host and broke down. Seeing her distress, Karan Kundrra tried to console her and explain the context. However, things took a turn for him when Tejasswi Prakash noticed this.

Tejasswi walked into the bathroom area to only see Karan trying to calm Shamita down. Unhappy to see him there, she turned around and walked out. Karan followed and told her that he only went to the bathroom to floss. The former questioned him why did he want to floss when he did that only a few minutes back.

Later, he sat next to her in the living area but was questioned once again. Tejasswi asked Karan why did he leave from the bathroom behind her. She called him a ‘liar’ and said, “Don’t do this natak in front of me.” She further added, “When you doubt others, look at the sh** that you do,” and asked him to get out of that place.

Karan remained quiet all this while and Tejasswi went to him again and asked if she could ask him something. He reacted and said, “Please take your negative sh** outside. Kya hai ye, oh I’m so this, oh I’m so that, katam kar.” He left from there and shared the entire episode with Nishant Bhat.

During his conversation with Nishant, Karan blamed Tejasswi of letting out all her frustration on him. “ Uski zindagi me kuch bhi hota hai sab mere upar nikal deti hai,” he told.

Later that night, Tejasswi once again tried to discuss and sort things out with Karan. However, the latter told her to not start with the same things again because he is ‘drained’ and wants to be ‘happy’. Karan told her that he is done with such scenarios and wants to enjoy his time. “Pakk gaya hoon main,” he said. He further explained how the constant arguments between them are taking a toll on him and doesn’t want it anymore. Tejasswi, who got irked gave up on talking and got a little emotional. As Karan went to sleep in his bed, she stood up and kicked him.

