CONTROVERSY: Tejasswi Prakash LASHES OUT at Shamita Shetty for an argument over Karan Kundrra; latter says, “SHAME ON YOU”!

MUMBAI: A few days ago, Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty hugged and made up. However, time and again Tejasswi has shown having a problem with Karan-Shamita's friendship.

As per the promo, Shamita Shetty downgrades Tejasswi Prakash, which leaves the latter fuming with anger. She calls Shamita a "liar" and says that she had assured of taking Rakhi Sawant's name instead of hers. Tejasswi says that it was her biggest mistake to trust her. Shamita says that she can change her mind about what she wants to do.

Shamita then says, "I have kept your boyfriend..." and leaves the statement incomplete. Tejasswi reacts angrily and tells Shamita Shetty, "itni mari ja rahi ho Karan se dosti karne ke liye, usko bhi toh pucho usko dostiyaan karni hai ya mere sath rehna hai" (you are so desperate to befriend Karan, first ask him if he wants to stay with me or he wants to make friends.)

Shamita Shetty seems to be taken aback by this statement made by Tejasswi and hits back at her saying, "Shame on you."

CREDIT: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty, Bigg Boss 15