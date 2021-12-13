CONTROVERSY: “These trolls have been there since a long time now; it’s not something new that we are facing and I try to keep my daughter away from it.”: Kamya Punjabi

MUMBAI : Kamya Punjabi is known to call spade a spade.

While she is doing fantastic in her professional life, her personal life is quite spoken about these days. She is married to Shalab Dang and is living a blissful life but looks like there are some haters who have chosen to target her.

For the unversed, Kamya was married to a businessman for 10 years before parting ways with her first husband in 2013. She has a daughter from the marriage. Later, in 2020, she tied the knot with Shalabh Dang and is happily married to him.

Kamya recently had shared a video on women empowerment but little did she know that a user would come up with something nasty and ‘divorce shame’ her. The actress shared the video captioned as ‘Main #ladkihoonladsaktihoon’. However, she was trolled heavily.

In conversation with a media portal, she revealed, “These trolls have been there since a long time now; it’s not something new that we are facing. These people on social media talk about my daughter, my past marriage, divorce, that I got married again... I ignore it most of the times, but sometimes you need to give it back. You have to make them realise how wrong they are to bring about some change.”

Kamya consciously keeps her 12- year-old daughter Aara away from social media due to this. “These days kids are on social media right from the time they are born, but I consciously keep my daughter away from it. She’s 12 years old and isn’t aware of how people say nasty things. She doesn’t know much about these trolls, but she hears me talking about it sometimes. I can keep her away from it for sometime, but later in life whenever she is on this platform, I hope she fights her battles on her own. She will know how her mother has been fighting against such things for years,” said the actress, who recently got into active politics.