CONTROVERSY: Umar Riaz in trouble for MISLEADING a designer in Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz has been in the news for a very long time for his stint in Bigg Boss 15.

He has been playing his game right and the audience cannot have enough of his gentleman like image. While the doctor-turned-reality-star is currently locked inside the house, he was recently dragged into a controversy after being accused of misleading a designer.

Umar’s cousin Nomaan clarified, “The designers sourced for Umar are all happy and their demands are satisfied too. The tagging and credits giving are all in order and this is an absolutely baseless allegation. It’s sad to see some people using someone’s name to grab headlines. The person involved should be ashamed to spoil Umar’s name for no reason.”

As per sources ‘Riaz family are planning to take strict action against the person for his false allegations and trying to defame Umar who is currently in the Bigg Boss house.

For the uninitiated, Umar was accused by a Mumbai resident Faizan Ansari, who has supplied different designer outfits to him that he wears inside the house, of not giving proper credit to the brands.

Umar recently expressed his disappointment for continuous accusations of being aggressive during tasks and attacks on his profession. Umar is often seen getting into a war of words with contestants who try to pick a fight with him. Not only his foes in the house Riaz is known to slam his friends too if they are wrong.

