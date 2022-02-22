CONTROVERSY: Urfi Javed ACCUSES Casting Director of SEXUAL ASSUALT, receives support from Priyank Sharma and others!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is quite known for her unique yet bold fashion choices. The actress who enjoys a massive fan following of 2.3 million on her Instagram handles, at times faces a lot of heat from the trolls over her fashion sense.

Urfi is also known for her contributions to the TV industry. The actress is known for her roles in shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Daayan, Jiji Maa, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and many more other serials. Also, Urfi Javed has been one of the few social media fashion influencers who have been targeted by the netizens on the platform.

Now, the actress has accused casting director Obed Afridi of asking for sexual favours from young girls like her. The actress has shared several screenshots on her Instagram stories where she says that Afridi has made inappropriate statements and made indecent moves. Even Priyank Sharma shared in his Instagram story that Afridi had asked for sexual favours from one of his close friends. This was two years ago. Urfi thanked Priyank his support to her against the 'sexual predator'.

In one of the chats, Urfi said that Afridi told her to 'compromise' for music videos.

She wrote, "I work hard for my money and demanding my own money isn't a crime but sexually assaulting young girls is, you bitch!"

