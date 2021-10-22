CONTROVERSY: Veteran actress Sudha Chandran EXTREMELY HURT with behaviour with airport securities; raises concerns to PM Narendra Modi

MUMBAI: Veteran TV actress and renowned dancer Sudha Chandran is known for her contribution to the entertainment industry.

The world also knows about her passion for dance and her physical disability. (Also Read: This is WHAT telly actress Sudha Chandran has to express on hosting Crime Alert)

Recently, she took to social media and posted a video on her Instagram account and expressed her disregard towards the ETD procedures that are conducted at the airports for people who have an artificial attachment to their body (eg- hand, leg, etc.).

The actress expressed the hurtful behaviour by the airport officials in her video. She revealed that each time she needs to travel, even for her professional commitments, she is asked by the officials to actually remove her artificial limb and show it to them for the ETD process. She says that this is not humanly possible and is very hurtful as well. Sudhaa also expressed her grief over how women of this country shall not be this disrespectful to each other. She pleaded to the prime minister of the country, Narendra Modi about altering the process and just like senior citizens have a card to show, people like her shall also have a card for their ease.

While, the actress expressed her issue and concerns, the comment section was filed with mixed responses with a few accusing her of accusing the PM while some extending her support and sympathy.

The actress wrote along the video, ‘Totally hurt ....each time going thru this grill is very very hurting....hope my message reaches the state Nd central govt authorities....and expecting a prompt action .....’.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Sudha Chandran turns anchor and producer with 'Crime Alert')

CREDIT: TOI