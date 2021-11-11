CONTROVERSY: Whatever my sexuality is, it is. I’m not trying to cover up anything: Ieshaan Sehgaal on rumours around him being ‘BISEXUAL’ in Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has become one of the most trending shows on television recently.

The show has always been high on drama and not having fights and controversies on this show is like having pizza without cheese. The show witnessed an unexpected twist when the Diwali weekend turned out to be a double elimination! Salman Khan announced Miesha Iyer’s elimination on Saturday while we saw the house big goodbye to Ieshaan Sehgaal on the following day.

There has been a lot of rumours around the latter’s sexuality. Below is all the clarification you need.

A lot was rumoured about Ieshaan and his sexuality. We even saw Miesha raise questions about it in the BB15 house. Things turned intense when reports of his linkup with co-contestant Rajiv Adatia came to light.

Ieshaan Shegaal has now clarified the air during his interview with Siddharth Kannan.

He shared, “I have said this before and will repeat it that he (Rajiv Adatia) is a good friend. But talks about a relationship with him are all fake rumours. I’m an unfiltered person and on the show, I would speak without thinking or any fear and take a stand. I am the way I am, I don’t care about anything. Whatever my sexuality is, it is. I’m not trying to cover up anything. If I have the guts to go inside a room with my girlfriend and tell a man, ‘This is national television, say what you have to say’, then it clears there is nothing like that.”

Credit: Koimoi