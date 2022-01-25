CONTROVERSY: Will only live with Ritesh provided he gives me a certificate declaring my am his legal wife, claims Rakhi Sawant!

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant, during one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 15, had revealed that Ritesh is already married and has a kid from the first marriage. She had also shared that her marriage with Ritesh is not legal as he is still not divorced.

(Also Read: CONTROVERSY: Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh will NOT attend the Bigg Boss 15 finale and the REASON is…)

On the other hand, while Ritesh was locked inside the house, Snigdha Priya, a Bihar-based woman had shared images of her marriage with him and also with their child. She had also accused him of domestic violence and faking his NRI status on national television.

The Main Hoon Na actress also confirmed that she is legally not married to Ritesh.

While revealing the reason behind why she accepted to introduce her husband on Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi said, "Last time when I came on BB 14 and told that I am married, nobody believed me. I cried a lot and so did my husband, mother and his family. Later, my husband told me that he will come to India and have a reception in Mumbai to announce the wedding. But I stopped him as by then I was offered Bigg Boss which is my bread and butter. I decided to announce to everyone here on Bigg Boss that I am married and he is my husband because the show is popular and is watched all over the world."

When she was quizzed why some of the housemates were also not ready to accept the marriage and thought she was faking it, Rakhi got emotional and shared, "It is not their fault. People get married and have proper mehndi, baarat, take pheras but nothing of that sort happened with me. Nobody even chose a guy for me and I got married in a hotel room behind closed doors. I checked his bank balance and passbook and said yes."

(Also Read: Oh No: Pratik Sehajpal has an EMOTIONAL BREAKDOWN as Rakhi Sawant LASHES OUT at him for age-shaming her on Bigg Boss 15!)

CREDIT: TOI