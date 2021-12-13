CONTROVERSY!Bigg Boss 15: All The Times Umar Riaz Made headlines for all the wrong reasons

MUMBAI: Ever Since Umar Riaz has entered the Bigg Boss 15 Contestant has been setting a different path and way for himself. He is one of the most popular contestants of this Season. He has come out shining as an individual player.

But Umar has gotten into some aggressive fights and tasks but he has also entertained also extensively. Umar has also gotten a lot of headlines but some may not be for all the right reasons.

Check out some of the reasons why Umar Has been in the Headlines:

Putting down Pratik Sehajpal:

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz is Asim Riaz's brother and is probably one of the most well-known contestants. He has received widespread support from his fans via social media. Although he has sometimes made news for shocking reasons, there have also been times when he did not. He is currently in the news for mocking Pratik Sehajpal and his LLB degree. Basically, he told Pratik that he was wasting his time doing LLB and was best suited to reality TV

The bias of Salman Khan:

Salman Khan criticized Umar Riaz for his aggressive behavior during Weekend Ka Vaar. That didn't sit well with him. In a later conversation, Umar said Salman Khan is biased and mentioned the incident with Simba Nagpal. According to him, Salman Khan never slammed Simba when he threw him in the pool during a fight.

Designer Fiasco:

A designer filed a complaint against the Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz stating that he did not give proper credit to his brand.

When he as a doctor Forgot the number of Bones in the body!

During an episode of the show, Umar Riaz who is a doctor by profession was asked how many bones are in a human body. He had said 106 and was massively trolled for the same.

It's all about love:

In Bigg Boss 15, Umar Riaz's love life became a topic of discussion among his fans. Rumors suggested he was dating Saba Khan. Later, the actress clarified that they are good friends.

Well, it sure looks like Umar has been the newsmaker and we hope that we only get more of it!

