From convincing his parents to let him pursue acting to being one of the highest-paid TV actors, here is Harshad Chopda's incredible journey

Harshad Chopda has become a household name post his portrayal of Abhimanyu in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has been part of the industry for quite some time and has gained immense love and popularity. Here is his amazing journey.
MUMBAI :  Harshad Chopda has become a household name post his portrayal of Abhimanyu in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has been part of the industry for quite some time and has gained immense love and popularity during his time in the industry. He is now one of the highest-paid TV actors.

He was born into a Marwari Jain family in Gonidia, Maharashtra. His father’s name is Prakash Chopra and has a younger sister named Harsha Chopra. His parents had never intended for him to become an actor. His first performance, Mamta, required auditions, so he ventured to Mumbai.

He finished his education in Mumbai, the city where he was born. He then finished his engineering degree. His roles in Left Right Left, Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, Tere Liye, and Bepannah have made him incredibly well-known.

He debuted as an actor in the 2006 television series Mamta on the Zee TV network, playing the role of Karan Srivastav. He portrayed Cadet Ali Baig in the Left Right Left segment of the SAB TV channel from 2006 to 2007. He then joined the cast of Amber Dhara on the Sony TV channel as Akshat Mehra alongside Kashmira Irani.

He starred as Prem Juneja alongside Additi Gupta in Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil on the Star Plus channel from 2008 to 2010. Chopda played Anurag Ganguli opposite Anupriya Kapoor in the Star Plus channel's Tere Liye from 2010 until 2011.

In the NDTV Imagines production Dharampatni, alongside Aasiya Kazi, Harshad played the role of Mohan Gala. He portrayed Raghavendra Pratap Singh in the Life OK channel's 2012 production of Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava. opposite Karanvir Bohra and Sriti Jha. He co-starred with Shivya Parthenia in the Sony TV channel's Humsafars from 2014 to 2015 as Sahir Azeem Chaudhary.

In the 2017 film The End, which also starred Priya Banerjee, Divyendu Sharma, and Kiku Sharda, Chopda made his acting debut as Rahul.

He has had such an enormous journey and is still doing major shows. He has a huge fan base and people love to watch him perform. He even keeps trending online from time to time.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

