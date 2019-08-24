News

Cooking makes me happy: Vivian Dsena

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Aug 2019 06:32 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Vivian Dsena says he enjoys cooking and feels that men can be great cooks, too.

"Cooking is something that I enjoy doing. I cook at least once a week. I like to make shahi paneer, aloo ki sabji and even dal tadka. My mom and maasi are great cooks and I am a foodie. I enjoy my food. 'Ghar ka khana' (home-cooked food) is what I indulge in and that's what I recommend. There is no substitute for 'ghar ka khana'," Vivian said.

"Cooking makes me feel happy and I love to cook for my closed ones. Men can be great cooks that's why we have so many male chefs in the world. Men and women both are all rounders these days, especially when they follow their passion," he added.

On the work front, he is done with the TV show "Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki".

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Vivian Dsena, home-cooked food, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, TV show, Colors tv, foodie,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni

past seven days