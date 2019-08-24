Cooking makes me happy: Vivian Dsena

MUMBAI: Actor Vivian Dsena says he enjoys cooking and feels that men can be great cooks, too.



"Cooking is something that I enjoy doing. I cook at least once a week. I like to make shahi paneer, aloo ki sabji and even dal tadka. My mom and maasi are great cooks and I am a foodie. I enjoy my food. 'Ghar ka khana' (home-cooked food) is what I indulge in and that's what I recommend. There is no substitute for 'ghar ka khana'," Vivian said.



"Cooking makes me feel happy and I love to cook for my closed ones. Men can be great cooks that's why we have so many male chefs in the world. Men and women both are all rounders these days, especially when they follow their passion," he added.



On the work front, he is done with the TV show "Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki".



(Source: IANS)