Cool! Mr. and Mrs. Vaidya pose for the shutterbugs at the airport

MUMBAI: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are among the most popular couples in the television industry. The duo had been dating for some time and finally got married in July 2021. They are very active on social media and often shared posts with each other on social media. The couple was recently traveling together as they got papped at the airport.

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya was spotted at the airport with his wife Disha Parmar. He was seen in a black tracksuit, which he had paired with white shoes and black sunglasses. Disha Parmar looked charming in a black top and denims. She had paired it with a brown overcoat, black flat footwear and a black handbag.

The actress is presently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, along with actor Nakuul Mehta. Rahul Vaidya had proposed to her for marriage when he was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The two had a dreamy wedding in July and the pictures went viral.

Talking about the duo’s beautiful wedding last year, Disha’s best friend Vedika Bhandari had exclusively told Pinkvilla that it was wonderful, actually perfect. She shared that it was like a fairy tale. She added that the couple was very excited, but they were also very tired. She said that they are happy, and she is also happy that they are finally married.

