Coronavirus effect: Divyanka Tripathi requests us to stop Corona shaming

MUMBAI: Covid-19 has paralyzed the world. The pandemic is spreading rapidly, but scientists and doctors are still struggling to find a treatment. Recently, many celebrities are taking to social media to ask everyone to stay home and stay safe.

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's brother Aishwarya Tripathi is a pilot and happens to be in self-isolation because of international travelling. The society he stays in created a fuss about the same. Thus, the actress expressed her disappointment on this by sharing a powerful message on Coronavirus while relating it to her brother.



The actress wrote, '#CoronaShaming is most dastardly act one can indulge into. Keep distance, be careful but don't lose empathy that primarily defines us as humans.' She later talks about her brother, who has locked himself even though there are no symptoms. 'My brother is a pilot, willingly self quarantined at home, while SHOWING NO SYMPTOMS for 13 days. Even if he would have been affected he would have got himself treated like any other dutiful staff,' her Instagram note read.

She added, 'Until recently, when officials posted a label outside our Bhopal house which is important but it failed to mention that he's NOT COVID POSITIVE, I didn't know what trauma airline staff was going through. Several being made to leave their houses, many are being ill treated, their families are being stigmatised...just because THEY CHOSE TO SERVE YOU OVER THEIR LIFE!'

Her note further read, 'My father risks his life everyday to provide others medicines from his pharmacy. My brother dared to keep flying till last government directive so that several stranded passengers can return home. It's a risk so many brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers are taking every day providing us essential services, while their families can only pray for their well being.'

Have a look at her entire note.