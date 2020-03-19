News

Coronavirus effect: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega takes a break

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is loved by the audience for its interesting twists and the sizzling chemistry between Guddan and Akshat. The show has already completed 400 episodes and is still going strong. 

However, much to everyone’s dismay, the show has come to a halt. The team has taken a break from the shoot for 13 days owning to the Coronavirus scare. Sharing the same news, Kanika uploaded a wrap-up video on her Instagram feed.

Going by the video, their wrapped up party ended on a very high note as they chant ‘go corona’.

