Coronavirus effect: Hina Khan is disappointed as Cannes stands deferred

MUMBAI: The organizers of international shows like MET Gala 2020 and Cannes 2020 have deferred the events because of the Covid-19 outbreak. Festival de Cannes was earlier scheduled to take place from May 12 to 23, but due to the unfortunate outbreak of Coronavirus, the festival stands canceled until further notice. Hina Khan made her debut on the prestigious red carpet.

The actress created history by becoming the first TV actress to walk the red carpet of Cannes. Now, she expressed her disappointment over it in a recent interview. She revealed that she was looking forward to being a part of the gala. The stunning diva, however, is hopeful of going to Cannes if it’s safe to travel.

On March 20, the official Twitter handle of Festival de Cannes 2020 had announced that the festival has been pushed further. While announcing this news, the organisers wrote on Twitter, 'Due to the health crisis and the development of the French and international situation, the Festival de Cannes will no longer be able to take place on the dates planned, from May 12 to 23. #Cannes2020. At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the COVID-19 and we express our solidarity with all those who are fighting the disease.'

