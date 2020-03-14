News

Coronavirus effect: Karan Singh Grover defers his art exhibition

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Mar 2020 08:48 PM

MUMBAI: The Coronavirus has taken the nation by storm. From people avoiding public gatherings to organisers cancelling them, everyone's only aim is being safe. Only this morning, reports of how Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan had cancelled their US Tour and concerts made it to the news. 

And now, yet another much-anticipated event has been postponed, keeping in mind the government's diktat to avoid going or holding any public gatherings

It's none other than Karan Singh Grover's art expo. The actor, who recently re-entered Kasautii Zindagii Kay to reprise his role as Mr Rishab Bajaj, was all set to organise a preview of his artwork, followed by an exhibition of his paintings, but has now decided to postpone the event.

Credits: Latestly

Tags Karan Singh Grover Hrithik Roshan Salman Khan Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Plus Bajajj Instagram TellyChakkar

