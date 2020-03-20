Coronavirus effect: Karan V Grover does this in his quarantine time

MUMBAI: The rapidly spreading Coronavirus has really got everyone to practice self-isolation. Even celebs are contributing their bit by spreading awareness via social media.

Many stars are dropping some interesting videos of what they are up to during this self-quarantine period. Joining the league is actor Karan V Grover. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a video of him completing his daily chores.

In the video, we can see Karan mentioning about giving his house help a paid leave. Further, he mentions about cleaning some more utensils and learning cooking and encourages people to learn basic household chores that come in handy during such times. He captioned this video as, 'Stage 2 - apna kaam khud #corona Help the househelp take precautions as well .Corona हो ना हो , बर्तन हमेशा होंगे ।#selfquarantine.'

Have a look.

