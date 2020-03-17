Coronavirus effect: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to wrap-up!

MUMBAI: Colors’ Mujhse Shaadi Karoge launched only last month post the success of Bigg Boss 13 and the fame that Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Paras Chhabra gained is commendable. While it commenced with a lot of pomp and show, however the show soon speculated of shutting down. It opened with decent ratings however failed to maintain momentum in week two

TellyChakkar reported about the show shutting down due to low ratings. Now, we hear that the show contestants will be out of the house by tonight.

Yes, with the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, the shoot has been stalled. It was decided that no form of shooting for any entertainment platform will take place from March 19-March 31. However, there is a shutdown in various places including film and TV shoots from today itself.

Mumbai’s content producers were in for a shock. When they reached the gates of Film City this morning, they found them shut. Until late last evening, Film City officials were adamant that they will keep the government-owned location open till 19 March, until they received official notice from the authorities. Which they apparently did late last night or early this morning in the wake of the Sars-CoV-2 virus scare.

The producers’ body – the IFTPC – also got instructions from Maharashtra government officials that its members need to wind up their shoots as soon as possible – that is by tonight.

However, in different shoot locations in Mumbai, Bombay Municipal Corporation representatives went around post lunch demanding that shootings be wound up immediately. And they were given no option but to comply.

It may be recalled that the various trade and craft unions had announced that they had agreed to cease all production by 19 March, and until the end of the month.