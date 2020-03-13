Coronavirus effect: Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary distributes masks, gloves and hand sanitizers to his cast and crew

MUMBAI: With the outbreak of Coronavirus, the entertainment industry is making sure to take adequate precautions to fight against it.

Acclaimed producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary, who changed the face of television with his grand and big budget shows like Mahabharat, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Porus amongst others.

Siddharth is currently producing RadhKrishn on Star Bharat and Devi on Dangal TV under his banner Swastik Productions.

With the fear of Coronavirus around the globe, Siddharth has taken a firm step in order to keep his cast and crew members away from the virus.

Actor Kanan Malhotra, who is part of the show Devi, told us, “Siddharth sir has distributed masks, gloves and hand sanitizers to his cast and crew members. Everyone is strictly asked to keep the mask on and sanitize hand in every hour. For actors, once the scene is over they again have to compulsory wear their masks again. Also, nobody is allowed to eat chicken and eggs.

You won’t believe this morning when I sat in my car which was provided the production house, the driver first asked to sanitize my hand and wear a mask before we head to the sets. So you can understand how seriously we are all taking in order to stay safe.”

Siddharth took to his Instagram and posted a few pictures of crew members spreading the awareness. Take a look!

We really appreciate Siddharth’s this proactive move!