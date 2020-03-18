Coronavirus effect: Star Plus’ Dil Jaise Dhadke...Dhadakne Do defers upcoming leap

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Dil Jaise Dhadke...Dhadakne, which was launched last month, was all set to take an eight-year leap.

The show is produced by Guroudev Bhalla and features Rahil Azam, Shruti Seth, and child artists Hirva Trivedi and Jared Saivelle in the lead roles.

As exclusively reported by us, the makers have locked Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka fame Rajveer Singh opposite Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Ashi Singh to play the main leads after the leap. Rajveer and Ashi will play the grown-up Yug and Itti respectively.

We hear that things were finalized, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the makers have decided to defer the leap, as there are strict orders that the shooting of films and TV and web shows be put on hold until 31 March.

This is not the only instance where the makers had to take such calls. Producer Rajan Shahi has also deferred his new show Anupamaa on Star Plus. It was supposed to premier from 16 March, but looking at the current scenario they decided to delay it for a while.