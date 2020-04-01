Coronavirus effect: Superstar Singer, Yeh In Dinon Ki Baat Hai and Mere Sai to RE-RUN on Sony TV

MUMBAI: With the citizens asked to stay indoors because of the coronavirus outbreak, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving priority to the safety of the cast and crew, the shoot of television shows has been halted. But, the major question for the channel runners is that what will they air if the shows are not being shot?

TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported that Star Plus will telecast

Hotstar Originals on the channel while Zee TV will air reruns of the

shows along with broadcasting web-series of Zee5. Colors might bring back Bigg Boss 13 on the 10 pm slot and Comedy Nights with Kapil, while a few daily soaps may re-run too. Star Bharat will telecast a mixture of original episodes of their ongoing shows along with the re-runs of a few shows.

Now, the latest update is that Sony Entertainment Television will re-run the popular singing reality show Superstar Singers at 7pm from Monday to Friday while the interesting episodes of Mere Sai will also re-run at 8pm.

The channel will also bring back its popular daily soap Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai.

