Coronavirus effect: Vindu Dara Singh defers Bigg Boss bash

MUMBAI: Vindu Dara Singh is quite active on social media for giving his opinion on every season of Bigg Boss. This year, Vindu was supporting Sidharth Shukla and went out of his way to ensure Shukla gets the maximum amount of votes.

The ex-contestant was supposed to host a bash for the former contestants of the show in a couple of days. Invites were sent out to all the participants right from the first season to the 13th.

However, there is a big change in the plan, now. A few minutes ago, Vindu took to Twitter to announce that the bash has been deferred due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Vindu tweeted, 'Keeping everyone's health and well being in mind we have postponed the #BBparty due to Coronavirus from the 15th of March ...Will keep you updated on the date soon..Stay safe everyone!'

Rather wise, don't you think?

