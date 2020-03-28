Coronavirus lockdown: Aamir Ali says donkeys roaming on Indian streets is completely true

MUMBAI: Aamir Ali is one of the most popular television actors. He has acted in several soaps including Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Ek Hasina Thi, among others.

As we know the world is dealing with a tough time due to coronavirus outbreak, Aamir has shared an important message in a witty way.

Well, in these dire times, the spreading of false information has also been rapid wherein unverified information is forwarded or reported as if it’s true. Referring one such false news that spread on the Internet, Aamir urged fans to stay indoors and not step out during the lockdown. The false report on the Internet was about lions roaming on the streets of Russia to prevent people from venturing out of their homes. The news made a lot of buzz before it was debunked as a false one. Using this as a reference, Aamir Ali posted on Instagram saying, “Lions roaming on Russian streets might or might not be true. Donkeys roaming on Indian streets…100% true!!” This is with respect to many people in India who are not taking the lockdown seriously and getting out of their homes fearlessly.

The actor captioned his post, “Unless n until it’s important (life n death/ dying of hunger/ important medication ), don’t step out.. #dontbeadonkey #stayhome #stayindoors #selfisolation #gharbhaithoindia.” Take a look:

