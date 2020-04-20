Coronavirus lockdown: Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee helps two daily wage workers' families

MUMBAI: Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the most popular television actresses. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 13.

Earlier last month, the actress had donated a huge amount to the PM Cares Fund to help the needy. Now, she has taken a step further and has adopted two families amid the Coronvirus lockdown. Yes, Devoleena has taken the responsibility to offer basic necessities to two families for a month. These families are of people who work as daily wage workers and cannot meet their needs amid the shutdown.

One of her fan pages shared this information of her helping the less privileged amid the COVID-2019 scare. The news was shared by a fan named Veera who apparently works with Devoleena Helping hands. It is an institution that offers help to the underprivileged and needy in society. The fan thanked Devoleena for her humongous contribution in these times of distress. She revealed that the actress will be paying for the family's food and grocery needs for an entire month. Sharing blessings to the actress, Veera shared a screenshot of the donation and stated that it will be the best Bihu gift for her fans from Assam.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Thank youuuu so much @Devoleena_23 for Adopting 2 families for 1 month Nd Donating Money for Thier food & groceries ...

This will be the best bihu gift for your Assam fans

God bless you @Devoleena_23 pic.twitter.com/CdhQ8Ffl9v — Veera kunapareddy (@veerakunaparedy) April 14, 2020

Credits: Pinkvilla