Coronavirus Lockdown: Erica Fernandes creates informative videos to spread awareness

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular actresses. The diva, who is also known for her style statements, is presently playing the female lead role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

As the country is dealing with a tough time due to coronavirus, Erica is making sure to do her bit and spread positivity. The actress has been creating her content during these times which is what people really need to see right now. The actress has been creating her own live videos on her social media pages, which not only talk about but also educate people on things like how to wash and sanitize your hands correctly to maintain good hygiene, how to sanitize essential items after bringing them home and a lot more of these on similar lines.

Speaking about why she feels that things like these informative content-oriented videos should be put out at the moment, Erica said, “In such uncertain times like these, the best thing people can do for themselves is to first educate themselves and others around them about how to effectively deal with the situation at hand. So I too felt that I should do my bit to help people with being informative about what can be done to prevent a virus of this stature. And for me, watching a way of doing something correctly rather than just reading about it, has always worked well!”

She added, “Hence I decided to highlight selective topics through social media videos, which are in the need of the hour! So I picked up important aspects like washing hands in the right manner, the kind of food to be eaten in these times, how to sanitize essential items after bringing them into the house, and showcased them in my own way through these videos, in the hope of enlightening people about how seriously this phase has to be taken.”