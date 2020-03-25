News

Coronavirus lockdown: Here’s what Sachin Tendulkar has to say to all those who are not following government’s order and are stepping out

25 Mar 2020 07:16 PM

MUMBAI: The entire world has come to a standstill owing to coronavirus outbreak. The rising cases have left everyone worried. To deal with the crisis situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the nation-wide-lockdown for 21 days.

Modi explained that it was the only way of breaking the Covid-19 infection cycle. As advised, people are taking safety measures and ignoring going out as much as possible until and unless there is an emergency. 

However, there are some who are not taking it seriously. In fact, there are some who are stepping out and playing cricket. Thus, India's cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to convey an important message regarding the same. 

Taking to his Instagram handle, he posted a video and mentioned how it is important to follow the government’s advice. Take a look. 

What do you think about the video? Tell us in the comment section.

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

