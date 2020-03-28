Coronavirus Lockdown: Kasautii fame Hina Khan REVEALS her fitness regime

MUMBAI: A popular face of television, Hina Khan is known for her acting chops. After entertaining television viewers for a long time, the pretty lady stepped into the world of cinema.

Apart from her acting chops, the actress is also known for being a fitness enthusiast. The actress loves to keep herself fit and fab all the time and enjoys to upscale her style game. During a recent session with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke about her cheat meals, fitness regime, diet and much more. In the clip, the actress mentioned that she doesn’t follow any strict diet to be in shape but when a shoot is lined up or a movie promotion is nearing by she would minus her carbs intake. She also mentioned that looking best all time was never on her mind and her long-time boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal has been with her through thick thin. Hina told Pinkvilla, “Though we don’t speak too much about our love in public, he is the one who keeps giving me feedback.”

On the work front, Hina has acted in hit soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her film Hacked has already released in 2019. Her upcoming film projects include Lines, Soulmate, Wish List and The Country Us Blind.