Coronavirus lockdown: Mary Kom says she is still a boxer because of the heroes in the frontline

MUMBAI: Doctors, nurses and other health workers as well as police personnel are working selflessly during this lockdown period to ensure citizens’ safety. Appreciating them, Mary Kom said that she is still a boxer because of the heroes in the frontline and urged everyone to observe lockdown. She also urged everyone to beat the boredom at home by staying fit and active to fight against coronavirus.

Well, the boxer took to her social media handle and shared a picture. In the picture, she can be seen displaying a placard. The text on it reads, “I still am a boxer in the midst of this pandemic because of our heroes on the frontline. Lockdown is a safety measure let us observe it, beat the boredom at home by staying fit and active to fight against corona virus.

COVID 19, this too shall pass...!”

She captioned her post as, “It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop...” Take a look below:

In an earlier post, she revealed how she is spending time with her kids at home. She shared a video wherein she can be seen enjoying a dance session with her children. She captioned the video as, ‘Give time for Children’s to play and enjoy. “My children’s came to know that I need them more than they need me.” #motherhood #motherslove #stayhome #stayhomestaysafe #stayentertained’

