Coronavirus lockdown: Saina Nehwal urges fans to stay home; check

MUMBAI: Saina Nehwal, who is a famous professional badminton singles player, inspires millions of dreamers who want to be sports stars. The pretty lady, who is the first Indian badminton player to have won an Olympic medal, is quite active on social media. She regularly shares posts to update her fans about her professional as well as personal life.

She has 1.4m followers on Instagram and she makes sure to stay in touch with them. Via her latest post, Saina has conveyed an important message to everyone. As the world is dealing with the deadly coronavirus, she urged everyone to stay home and stay safe. The rising cases have left everyone worried. To deal with the crisis situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the nation-wide-lockdown for 21 days. Modi explained that it was the only way of breaking the Covid-19 infection cycle. So, considering the gravity of situation, it is important that people take safety measures and stay home. However, doctors, journalists, police personal can’t stay home during this period and are working relentlessly.

So Saina urged everyone to stay home so that those who aren’t home can go home. Take a look at her post below.