Coronavirus Lockdown: Suhana Khan turns to Meryl Streep to keep her busy

24 Mar 2020 01:47 PM

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill because of COVID-19. The deadly virus has left everyone worried. Everyone is making sure to take safety measures to fight against the virus. To avoid the spreading of the virus, people are on self-isolation mode. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is also following the same.

Suhana is presently a student at New York University. She moved to the US a few months ago. As the Big Apple is under lockdown due to the Covid-19 outbreak, it is safe to say Suhana too has locked herself up indoors. While it is unclear if she's at the dorm of the university or staying over with a friend, Suhana took to her Instagram and revealed her quarantine activities. She revealed that she has Meryl Streep for company. Suhana took to her Instagram Stories and revealed she is watching a Meryl Streep movie during the lockdown. With the lights switched off, it is hard to tell if she's watching the movie by herself or with her friends by her side.

