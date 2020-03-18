Coronavirus or not, no days off for Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz is one of the most popular faces of the entertainment world. He came into limelight after participating in the reality TV series, Bigg Boss 13, where he bagged the first runner-up position. The model has gained immense fan following for his stint in the reality show.

After wrapping up the reality show, he got occupied with his music videos and other projects. Recently, he released his first single with Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez titled Mere Angne Mein. Now he is gearing up for another romantic track with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana in Kalla Sohna Nai. He has also announced a music video with Bohemia and the recent one that got everyone talking is Asim announcing his next collaboration with DJ Snake and Chef Aazar.

Himanshi had shared a video of him in which he is rapping a song. She tagged DJ Snake and Chef Aazar requesting collaboration, and indeed that happened! With so much in his plate, the actor wants to get done with his work commitments and there are no days off for Bigg Boss 13 contestant even amidst Coronavirus outbreak.

Taking to his social media handle, Aazar shared a tweet that amid coronavirus and said that there is no days off for them – Aazar and Asim. Sharing the same, he posted a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with Asim with the caption, “Coronavirus or not, no days off.”

Take a look below.