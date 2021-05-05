Coronavirus outbreak: After Story 9 Months Ki, Sargam Ke Sadhe Satii to also go OFF-AIR?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exclusive update from the world of television.

TellyChakkar exclusively reported that due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases and the uncertain lockdown, all shows of Star Bharat except Mann Ki Awaaz - Pratigya 2 will go off-air. We also reported that Sony TV show Story 9 months Ki will be shut abruptly owing to the uncertain lockdown imposed in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Well, now, we’ve learned about yet another show that is facing the brunt of the uncertain lockdown.

Sources say that Sony TV show Sargam Ke Sadhe Satii produced by Optimistix Entertainment might also shut shop, as apparently, the makers and channel have collectively decided to axe the show.

Sargam Ke Sadhe Satii has a stellar star cast including Anjali Tatrari, Kunal Saluja, and Darshan Jariwala among others.

We couldn’t connect with the producers or the actors for a confirmation.

