Coronavirus outbreak: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s goofy pictures are all things cute

MUMBAI: Popular actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been giving major couple goals to their fans. The two, who met during their stint in Sasural Simar Ka and got married on 22 February 2018, are one of the most adorable couples in telly town. Fans absolutely love their chemistry and social media PDA.

Now, due to Coronavirus outbreak, people are practicing quarantine and social distancing following Government orders. And the Sasural Simar Ka actress is making the most of this leisure time at home with her hubby Shoaib Ibrahim. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share some goofy pictures with Shoaib as they cherished some lovesick moments together. In the pictures, Dipika gives us a glimpse of how couples are expected to behave and how they behave in reality. The two are looking super cute in the pictures.

Check out Dipika's posts here: