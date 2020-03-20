Coronavirus outbreak: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya REVEALS how she is utilizing her time at home

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of the most popular television actresses. She is popular for playing the female lead role of Dr Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Like others, Divyanka, who made her digital debut with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, is preferring to stay indoors as much as possible due to Coronavirus outbreak. The ongoing Coronavirus outbreak has all of us worrying and staying back home to avoid the spreading of the virus. People have decided to stay indoors in order to stay safe and have also been taking the necessary precautions required for the same. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Divyanka said, “Things weren't as bad when we headed to Bhopal during Holi, and I don't think Madhya Pradesh has recorded any case yet so people are feeling safer there. However, the scenario in Mumbai is totally different and we (Vivek Dahiya and I) stay indoors and barely go out, ordering deliveries at home only. I think we have headed out barely twice over the past couple of days and trying to maintain hygiene, including anything that is delivered home. We have also kept hand sanitizers at home for times when anyone visits (laughs), like a prasad in a temple. But, keeping our spirits high, we are all trying to keep safe and we don't want it to spread for sure. The important thing is not to create so much hue and cry that the world comes to an end but of course, just take care."

Speaking about how she is spending time, she said, “I am just doing timepass right now since Vivek is keeping busy with his interviews and yea, we are making videos as well. There was a time recently when I was unable to connect with my followers because we have been keeping busy with the process of our home, but all that we have to do right now is read books, watch movies, maybe walk on the treadmill and keep basic fitness. We are just finding activities to do during this time."

Credits: Pinkvilla