Coronavirus outbreak: Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh show how to make masks at home; watch video

MUMBAI: The world is dealing with a tough time because of coronavirus outbreak. People have been advised to maintain social distancing and take safety measures. People have also been advised to wear masks in public space to prevent the spread of the virus. Earlier, we saw sports stars displaying their own personal masks and now actress Geeta Basra showcased how to make personal mask right at home.

Geeta, who is known for films like The Train and Dil Diya Hai, took to Instagram and shared a video which features her along with her husband and cricketer Harbhajan Singh. The couple can be seen showcasing the steps of making a personal mask.

The actress further spoke about the dos and don'ts of wearing a mask.

She also urged everyone to be a part of Mask Force India. Mask Force initiative urges people to make masks at home.

Sharing the video, the actress captioned it as, “Be a part of mask force India

Make your masks at home like we have here and be a part of mask force India!”

Geeta’s informative video ends on a fun note. In the end, Harbhajan can be heard telling his wife that he makes better mask. To this, his wife asks him to cook as well.

