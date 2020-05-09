Coronavirus Outbreak: MTV to re-run Girls on Top

MUMBAI: The outbreak of deadly coronavirus has made the world come to a standstill. The entertainment industry too, has suffered immensely and the shoots of all the current shows have been stopped. This, however, has paved the way for many popular shows re-running on various channels.

Cult shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Khichdi, Sarabai vs Sarabhai, Qubool Hai, Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Saubhagyavati Bhav amongst others are currently re-running on Television and has made the audience glued watching the same.

Now, the latest update is that MTV is going to re-run one of its popular shows Girls on Top. The show had actors like Shantanu Maheshwari, Saloni Chopra, Barkha Singh, Yuvraj Thakur, Ayesha Adhlakha, Arjun Singh amongst others.

Saloni took to Instagram and expressed her happiness on show’s re-run. Have a look at the post:

The show will air at 5:30pm and 10:30pm on MTV.

Are you excited to catch the show? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.