Coronavirus outbreak: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhry’s NOBLE GESTURE

MUMBAI: Due to Coronavirus outbreak, people are practicing quarantine and social distancing following government orders. And the Sasural Simar Ka actress is making the most of this time at home with her hubby Shoaib Ibrahim. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share what they are up to as they socially distance themselves from get togethers and parties.

While Prince and Yuvika are socially distancing themselves, the duo has taken a noble step towards helping the poor.

The duo went on the roads taking umpteen precautionary measures and distributed masks to the poor and uneducated people who are unaware of the hazardous virus.

Have a look at the video:

Needless to say, Prince and Yuvika’s gesture is quite noble and should be appreciated.