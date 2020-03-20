Coronavirus outbreak: Ritvik Arora spreads awareness with Shaheer Sheikh in THIS amazing video

MUMBAI: The entire world is currently suffering the wrath of Coronavirus and people are trying every means to keep themselves safe and sound. Self-isolation is the best solution of this problem and more and more people are indulging in it.

While commoners are trying their best to beat this deadly virus in every way, even our telly world celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to make people aware about it.

Popular TV actors and co-stars Ritvik Arora and Shaheer Sheikh who are seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke are also spreading awareness about Coronavirus.

Ritvik shared a video which also features Shaheer. It sees the duo greeting with 'Namaste' instead of shaking hands.

Take a look at the video:

Well, this is the constant message which is being spread by each and everyone to avoid shaking hands which might lead to infection.

We hope people take this message seriously and keep themselves safe.