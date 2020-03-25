News

Coronavirus outbreak: Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer to continue with fresh episodes; The Kapil Sharma show to RE-RUN

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
25 Mar 2020 01:35 PM

MUMBAI:  With the citizens asked to stay indoors because of coronavirus outbreak, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving safety of the cast and crew more

importance, the shoot of television shows has been halted. But, the major question for the channel runners is that what will they air if the shows are not being shot?

TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported that Star Plus will telecast

Hotstar Originals on the channel while Zee TV will air reruns of the

shows as well as it will broadcast web-series of Zee5. Colors might bring back Bigg Boss 13 on the 10 pm slot while a few daily soaps may re-run too. Star Bharat will telecast a mixture of original episodes of their ongoing shows along with re-runs of a few shows.

Now, Tellychakkar.com has laid its hands on the schedule and line up of Sony TV’s non-fiction shows. While the newly launched show India’s Best Dancer has an impressive bank of episodes, so the show will continue with its usual fresh episodes, The Kapil Sharma Show will telecast re-run of previous episodes from this week.

We couldn’t connect with the channel’s spokesperson for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

 

 

