Coronavirus outbreak: Sourabh Raaj Jain turns advisor for crew members

MUMBAI: Sourabh Raaj Jain is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for shows like Chandragupta Maurya, Porus, Hazir Jawab Birbal, among others.

The actor who recently entered Patiala Babes has been shooting every day regardless of the scenario due to coronavirus outbreak, just like the other actors working on television in our industry. While the announcement to have all shoots put on hold from the 19th has brought a breather to the industry, safety has still been a foremost concern on sets. Speaking about precautions, Sourabh told Pinkvilla, "I am being extra careful in sanitizing and washing my hands and making sure I am doing my bit. But this is a chain and while a lot of us have access to the internet and correct news, with the mass digital and WhatsApp overload, a lot of false news too, is floating. Hence, I have been sitting down with my technicians, spot and those around me and having discussions on what are the right precautions.”

He added, “We aren't hugging or shaking hands anymore and the traditional 'Namaste' is back. I have made sure they are following hygiene procedures and also explained to them that there is no need to panic but they must understand how the virus spreads and how it works. I feel part of the problem currently is that many are relying on assumptions and half the knowledge is definitely the most dangerous of all."

